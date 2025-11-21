Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.81% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Inani Securities declined 88.24% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.81% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.47 -47 OPM %-8.0031.91 -PBDT0.070.32 -78 PBT0.030.23 -87 NP0.020.17 -88
