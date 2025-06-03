Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
E I T A India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

E I T A India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 12.34% to Rs 124.57 crore

Net profit of E I T A India reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.34% to Rs 124.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.06% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 511.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 590.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales124.57142.10 -12 511.13590.33 -13 OPM %0.500.76 -0.951.15 - PBDT0.621.08 -43 4.856.81 -29 PBT0.621.08 -43 4.856.81 -29 NP0.36-1.65 LP 3.184.08 -22

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

