Procal Electronics India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Procal Electronics India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Procal Electronics India reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

