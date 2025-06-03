Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail bags Rs 122-cr order from MRVC

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 122-cr order from MRVC

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has received an order worth Rs 122.31 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

The order is for the design, supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of traction transformers and associated works for Western Railway. The project is scheduled to be executed within 30 months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The company has reported 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering shed 0.43% to Rs 160.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

