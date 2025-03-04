Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EAM Jaishankar to Visit UK and Ireland to strengthen bilateral ties

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland on 4 March.

In the UK, Dr. Jaishankar will hold talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other key officials to enhance cooperation. During his Ireland visit, he will meet Foreign Minister Simon Harris and engage with Indian community members.

The visit aims to deepen partnerships in defense, trade, health, education, and economic relations, reinforcing Indias strategic ties with both nations.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

