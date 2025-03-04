Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient inks pact with ADS

Cyient inks pact with ADS

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Cyient announced a strategic partnership with American Data Solutions (ADS) to revolutionize content management.

The partnership aimed at transforming the way businesses manage, access, and utilize digital content. This collaboration combines Cyients deep engineering expertise and global reach with ADS cutting-edge content management technologies.

The partnership will redefine content creation, storage, retrieval, and distribution, enabling businesses to operate with greater efficiency and intelligence.

Sukamal Banerjee, executive director and chief executive officer of Cyient, said, At Cyient, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide. Our partnership with ADS brings together Cyients engineering excellence and ADS advanced digital solutions to deliver next-generation, scalable, and intelligent content management systems.

 

By harnessing AI, ML, and cloud computing, we will create adaptive solutions that evolve with business needs, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. We are excited to accelerate the adoption of ADS innovative solutions, ensuring businesses across industries benefit from seamless, future-ready content management. This client-centric approach will empower organizations to streamline operations, improve content accessibility, and drive meaningful impact," he added.

Ran Meriaz, Chief Executive Officer, ADS, said, "This collaboration with Cyient is a significant milestone in our journey to reshape the content management landscape.

Also Read

banyan tree

What's causing tensions in North Goa? A banyan tree, a temple & a highway

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty tests 22,050; BSE SmallCap up 1%; SBI, Zomato rally 3%

H1B visa

US warns firms on H-1B visa bias: No favouritism for migrant workers

India vs Australia semifinal live score updates today

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: India vs Australia live toss at 2 PM IST today

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves implementation of Unified Pension Scheme

Cyients global reach and engineering expertise perfectly complement our innovative digital solutions. Together, we are poised to provide businesses with scalable, intelligent, and future-ready content management systems that will not only improve operational efficiency but also set new industry benchmarks, she added.

Cyient is a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company. It currently operates through eight strategic business units: aerospace & defense; transportation; industrial, energy, and natural resources; semiconductor, internet of things, and analytics; medical and healthcare; utilities & geospatial; communications; and design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM).

The companys consolidated net profit fell 31.71% to Rs 122.30 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 179.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 4.18% QoQ to Rs 1,926.40 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.16% to Rs 1,228.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with limited losses; auto shares drop

Indices trade with limited losses; auto shares drop

Krystal Integrated Services soars after bagging services contract from three international airports

Krystal Integrated Services soars after bagging services contract from three international airports

Hexaware Technologies features in list of Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally

Hexaware Technologies features in list of Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally

RateGain partners with Mews for technology integration

RateGain partners with Mews for technology integration

JSW Energy adds wind power capacity of 159 MW; total operational capacity rises to 8,400 MW

JSW Energy adds wind power capacity of 159 MW; total operational capacity rises to 8,400 MW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA January 2025 Results Toppers ListNAPS Global India IPOUS Government ShutdownWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon