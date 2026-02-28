Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 42.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.05% to Rs 363.32 crore

Net profit of Earlysalary Services Pvt rose 42.98% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 363.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.363.32265.1012.7437.3346.2933.6046.2932.5834.5024.13

