Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 42.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 42.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 37.05% to Rs 363.32 crore

Net profit of Earlysalary Services Pvt rose 42.98% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 363.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales363.32265.10 37 OPM %12.7437.33 -PBDT46.2933.60 38 PBT46.2932.58 42 NP34.5024.13 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Magnite Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Magnite Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Satya MicroCapital reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Satya MicroCapital reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Vijay Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Vijay Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ATS Heights Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ATS Heights Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict