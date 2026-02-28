Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 28 2026
Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 365.89 crore

Net profit of Oxyzo Financial Services rose 11.65% to Rs 92.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 365.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 282.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales365.89282.80 29 OPM %34.0438.43 -PBDT124.55108.69 15 PBT124.55108.69 15 NP92.5582.89 12

Feb 28 2026

