Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 365.89 crore

Net profit of Oxyzo Financial Services rose 11.65% to Rs 92.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 365.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 282.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.365.89282.8034.0438.43124.55108.69124.55108.6992.5582.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News