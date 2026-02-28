Satya MicroCapital reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.63% to Rs 169.98 crore

Net Loss of Satya MicroCapital reported to Rs 72.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 34.63% to Rs 169.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 260.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.169.98260.01-45.21-43.43-76.84-112.93-76.84-112.93-72.89-85.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News