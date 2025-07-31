East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 65.82 croreNet profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing rose 54.88% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 65.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.8256.34 17 OPM %7.385.52 -PBDT3.171.41 125 PBT2.370.87 172 NP1.270.82 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content