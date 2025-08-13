Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.90% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Eastcoast Steel declined 44.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 99.90% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.0110.10 -100 OPM %-3800.000.99 -PBDT0.120.27 -56 PBT0.120.27 -56 NP0.150.27 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content