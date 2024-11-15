Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 64.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Easun Capital Markets declined 64.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.29 -10 OPM %65.3886.21 -PBDT0.180.27 -33 PBT0.180.27 -33 NP0.060.17 -65
