EC notifies second phase of Bihar Assembly polls; nominations open for 122 seats

EC notifies second phase of Bihar Assembly polls; nominations open for 122 seats

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
The Election Commission of India issued a notification for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, setting the stage for nominations across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts. Candidates can file nominations between 11 AM and 3 PM until October 20, with scrutiny scheduled for October 21 and withdrawal of nominations allowed until October 23.

Voting for this phase will take place on November 11, while counting for all phases of the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held on November 14. The Election Commission has deployed tight security at all nomination centres to ensure a smooth filing process.

In the second phase, polling will be conducted across West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Kaimur, and Rohtas districts.

 

A total of 7.42 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, which will be conducted in two phases.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

