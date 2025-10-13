EC notifies second phase of Bihar Assembly polls; nominations open for 122 seats

Voting for this phase will take place on November 11, while counting for all phases of the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held on November 14. The Election Commission has deployed tight security at all nomination centres to ensure a smooth filing process.
In the second phase, polling will be conducted across West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Kaimur, and Rohtas districts.
A total of 7.42 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, which will be conducted in two phases.
