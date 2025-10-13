Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Conditons favorable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon says IMD

Conditons favorable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon says IMD

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated in a latest update that conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of the country during the 1st half of the week. Simultaneously with the setting in of easterly & northeasterly winds over Southern peninsular India, south & adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity is likely to commence over south east peninsular region during the same period. Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over South Peninsular India during next 4-5 days, says IMD.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.53%, up for fifth straight session

RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Subex spurts 18% in two days on contract wins

Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

