Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.53%, up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.53%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6573.5, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.31% jump in NIFTY and a 6.36% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6573.5, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25205.75. The Sensex is at 82205.85, down 0.36%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 8.53% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22218.25, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6588, up 1.38% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 5.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.31% jump in NIFTY and a 6.36% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 73.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Subex spurts 18% in two days on contract wins

Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

Avenue Supermarts slides as Q2 PAT tanks 11% QoQ to Rs 685 cr

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

