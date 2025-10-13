Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Smt. Sonali Sen Gupta as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 09, 2025. Prior to being promoted as ED, Gupta was serving as Regional Director for Karnataka at Bangalore Regional Office. She has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in areas of Financial Inclusion, Human Resource Management, Banking Regulation and Supervision. She has represented the Reserve Bank in G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and OECD International Network on Financial Education (INFE) and has served as a Director on the board of National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE). She has also served as a member of various other internal and external Committees. She is RBIs Nominee Director on the Board of Indian Overseas Bank. Gupta will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Inspection Department.

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Subex spurts 18% in two days on contract wins

Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

Avenue Supermarts slides as Q2 PAT tanks 11% QoQ to Rs 685 cr

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Man Industries at 'A/A1' with 'stable' outlok

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

