Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 96.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.10% to Rs 4534.93 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 37.92% to Rs 597.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.82% to Rs 18548.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14071.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 96.32% to Rs 137.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.10% to Rs 4534.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3381.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.