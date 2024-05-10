Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 96.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales rise 34.10% to Rs 4534.93 crore
Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 96.32% to Rs 137.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.10% to Rs 4534.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3381.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.92% to Rs 597.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.82% to Rs 18548.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14071.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4534.933381.80 34 18548.2914071.45 32 OPM %6.757.59 -7.087.92 - PBDT257.23191.15 35 1063.13849.36 25 PBT183.67127.95 44 788.83604.77 30 NP137.6070.09 96 597.35433.11 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon