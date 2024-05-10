Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors consolidated net profit rises 221.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 119213.35 crore
Net profit of Tata Motors rose 221.89% to Rs 17407.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5407.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 119213.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105016.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1200.55% to Rs 31399.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2414.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.86% to Rs 434984.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 342874.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales119213.35105016.70 14 434984.12342874.59 27 OPM %14.3712.49 -13.699.31 - PBDT16607.9312140.91 37 56202.3026663.76 111 PBT9457.405090.71 86 28932.171803.40 1504 NP17407.185407.79 222 31399.092414.29 1201
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon