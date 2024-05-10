Tata Motors consolidated net profit rises 221.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 119213.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1200.55% to Rs 31399.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2414.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.86% to Rs 434984.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 342874.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tata Motors rose 221.89% to Rs 17407.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5407.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 119213.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105016.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.