Tata Capital standalone net profit declines 15.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.16% to Rs 5665.97 croreNet profit of Tata Capital declined 15.72% to Rs 654.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 776.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.16% to Rs 5665.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3876.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.09% to Rs 2594.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2492.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.68% to Rs 21886.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13289.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5665.973876.57 46 21886.2913289.85 65 OPM %66.9073.41 -66.4975.84 - PBDT984.481014.00 -3 3715.803452.30 8 PBT889.06951.36 -7 3375.383208.63 5 NP654.79776.92 -16 2594.282492.45 4
