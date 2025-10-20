Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services jumps on buyback plan

eClerx Services jumps on buyback plan

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

eClerx Services surged 5.14% to Rs 4,274.45 after the company announced that its board will consider a buyback of equity shares on 24 October 2025.

The company also said it will announce its second-quarter results for FY26 on 24 October 2025, followed by an earnings call on 27 October 2025.

The promoters held 53.81% stake in the company as on September 2025.

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of eClerx Services rose 26.94% to Rs 141.68 crore while net sales rose 19.52% to Rs 934.56 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tejas Networks slumps on reporting dismal Q2 outcome

Tejas Networks slumps on reporting dismal Q2 outcome

Reliance Industries Ltd Surges 2.76%

Reliance Industries Ltd Surges 2.76%

Indices opens higher; breadth strong

Indices opens higher; breadth strong

Midwest IPO ends with 87.89 times subscription

Midwest IPO ends with 87.89 times subscription

Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon