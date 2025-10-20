Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries Ltd Surges 2.76%

Reliance Industries Ltd Surges 2.76%

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 3.43% over last one month compared to 1.77% gain in BSE Energy index and 1.99% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Industries Ltd gained 2.76% today to trade at Rs 1456. The BSE Energy index is up 0.71% to quote at 11693.71. The index is up 1.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd increased 1.62% and Asian Energy Services Ltd added 1.61% on the day. The BSE Energy index went down 7.2 % over last one year compared to the 3.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 3.43% over last one month compared to 1.77% gain in BSE Energy index and 1.99% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.61 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1551 on 09 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1115.55 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

