Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 168.87 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries declined 28.91% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 168.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales168.87128.58 31 OPM %5.4510.15 -PBDT5.139.67 -47 PBT4.239.00 -53 NP4.185.88 -29
