Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Midwest IPO ends with 87.89 times subscription

Midwest IPO ends with 87.89 times subscription

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The offer received bids for 27.39 crore shares as against 31.17 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Midwest received bids for 27,39,83,920 shares as against 31,17,460 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 87.89 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 166.51 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 22.45 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 3.55 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 15 October 2025 and it closed on 17 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,014 and 1,065 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and offer for sale of Rs 201 crore.

 

The selling shareholders had included Kollareddy Rama Raghava Reddy, who had offloaded 1,699,531 equity shares at the upper price band, aggregating Rs 181 crore, and Guntaka Ravindra Reddy, who had offloaded 187,793 equity shares at the upper price band, aggregating Rs 20 crore.

Also Read

India Pollution

Delhi breathes 'very poor' air on Diwali morning; Stage II curbs imposed

Trump, Zelenskyy

'Putin said he'll destroy you': Trump asks Zelenskyy to accept war terms

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 550 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; RIL jumps 3%, ICICI Bank slips 2%

Bangladesh's garment factories

Bangladesh garment exporters fear $1 bn losses after massive airport fire

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, urges support for Swadeshi products

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 130.2 crore used to make investment in Midwest Neostone, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, by way of a loan, towards funding capital expenditure for the phase II quartz processing plant, Rs 25.76 crore towards purchase of electric dump trucks, Rs 3.2 crore towards integration of solar energy at certain mines of the company, Rs 56.2 crore towards prepayment of certain loans and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Midwest (ML) is engaged in the exploration, mining, processing, marketing, distribution, and export of natural stones. The company is a producer and exporter of black galaxy granite, a unique granite variety known for its sparkling golden flakes.

ML operates 16 granite mines across 6 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, producing a wide range of granite varieties, including black galaxy, absolute black, and tan brown.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, ML commenced operations in its quartz processing business through operating phase I of its quartz processing plant, located at the APIIC Growth Center at Annangi Village, Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh.

Ahead of the IPO, Midwest, on 14 October 2025, raised Rs 134.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 12.67 lakh shares at Rs 1,065 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.21 crore and sales of Rs 142.27 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 2.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 2.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 231.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 231.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit declines 15.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit declines 15.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sejal Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sejal Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon