eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 12.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.87% to Rs 691.29 croreNet profit of eClerx Services rose 12.78% to Rs 110.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 691.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 612.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales691.29612.44 13 OPM %22.1324.10 -PBDT170.85149.91 14 PBT147.17131.30 12 NP110.1197.63 13
