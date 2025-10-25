IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 46.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.86% to Rs 2.68 croreNet profit of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities rose 46.58% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.86% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.681.93 39 OPM %-1029.85-1235.23 -PBDT9.636.57 47 PBT9.636.57 47 NP9.636.57 47
