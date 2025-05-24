Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 10.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.37% to Rs 9.77 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling rose 10.05% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.37% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.28% to Rs 23.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.94% to Rs 43.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.778.05 21 43.9628.01 57 OPM %71.2445.71 -70.4758.73 - PBDT6.542.94 122 32.6823.01 42 PBT6.273.20 96 31.6722.21 43 NP2.081.89 10 23.4217.84 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content