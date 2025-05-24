Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 19.20 croreNet profit of Sky Industries declined 11.35% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.91% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 84.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.2020.60 -7 84.0981.66 3 OPM %10.6810.53 -10.458.60 - PBDT2.002.20 -9 9.167.24 27 PBT1.661.87 -11 7.815.96 31 NP1.251.41 -11 5.824.55 28
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content