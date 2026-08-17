EFC leases entire A+ category building in Pune

Adding 2000+ seats to its managed office portfolio

EFC (I) has further strengthened its managed office portfolio in Pune through a fresh long-term lease of 5 years, with a revenue potential of more than Rs 70 crore.

The company has taken on lease the entire building, comprising a total floor area of 95,897 sq. ft. The new facility is expected to add 2,000+ seats to EFC's managed office seat portfolio.

Being an A+ category building and with the entire building under EFC's control, the facility provides the company with greater control over operations, branding, customer experience, space utilisation and margin optimisation.