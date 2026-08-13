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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC to acquire Ultrafresh Modular Solutions (a TTK Prestige subsidiary)

EFC to acquire Ultrafresh Modular Solutions (a TTK Prestige subsidiary)

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
EFC (I) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions (Ultrafresh), subject to completion of the conditions precedent to the agreement. The cost of acquisition is Rs 54 crore.

Ultrafresh is a 51% subsidiary of TTK Prestige. It is an established player in India's modular home solutions segment, offering modular kitchens, wardrobes and other customized modular furniture. The brand follows an integrated approach encompassing design, manufacturing, supply and installation, with a focus on quality, functionality, customization and contemporary design. It also owns a manufacturing plant at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

 

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:53 PM IST