Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 52.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 7770.14 crore
Net profit of EID Parry (India) declined 52.88% to Rs 118.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 250.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 7770.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9913.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7770.149913.90 -22 OPM %5.309.09 -PBDT399.97755.19 -47 PBT287.68663.71 -57 NP118.23250.89 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Volumes jump at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 30.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Canara Bank, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries in spotlight

Indices may see flat-to-positive opening

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

US Market closes higher; Dow leads gains

Dollar Industries standalone net profit rises 102.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon