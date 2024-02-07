EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 52.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 7770.14 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) declined 52.88% to Rs 118.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 250.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 7770.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9913.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7770.149913.905.309.09399.97755.19287.68663.71118.23250.89