Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 290.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.86% to Rs 9.20 croreNet profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 290.48% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.207.74 19 OPM %7.934.65 -PBDT1.220.45 171 PBT1.070.29 269 NP0.820.21 290
