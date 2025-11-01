National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 88.86 croreNet profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 6.69% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 88.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales88.8686.79 2 OPM %7.747.81 -PBDT5.665.29 7 PBT3.753.52 7 NP2.712.54 7
