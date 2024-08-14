Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.65% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.65% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.500.9274.0082.610.420.780.420.780.420.58