Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 6.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 209.93 croreNet profit of Elantas Beck India declined 6.12% to Rs 39.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 209.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 191.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales209.93191.39 10 OPM %18.8920.22 -PBDT57.9955.62 4 PBT52.8552.40 1 NP39.2941.85 -6
