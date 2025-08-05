Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's medium-term growth trajectory rooted in decade of robust economic performance

India's medium-term growth trajectory rooted in decade of robust economic performance

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated in a latest update that India's medium-term growth trajectory is rooted in a decade of robust economic performance, underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals and sustained structural and governance reforms-including labour market reforms, modernisation of land records, tax reforms, introducing a regulatory regime for insolvency and bankruptcy, real estate regulation, and financial sector reforms.

As a result, despite global headwinds, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy, averaging over 7% GDP growth between 2014 and 2025 (excluding the COVID years). In a global environment marked by protectionism and deglobalisation, sustaining 7-8% growth requires a sharp focus on domestic growth drivers. To this end, the Government remains committed to a strategy centred on deregulation, infrastructure investment and MSME development; enhancing female labour force participation; skilling the workforce to harness the demographic dividend; and accelerating digitalisation to boost financial inclusion and formalisation.

 

The ministry noted further that India's demographic dividend, driven by a growing working-age population, presents a crucial opportunity to boost GDP growth. The working age population is projected to rise from 735 million in 2011 to 988.5 million in 2036. The current working age population is 64.2 percent and for next 10 years the favorable demographics will remain approximately at 65 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 181 cr

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 88%

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 88%

Japanese stocks gain from two-week low as service sector expands impressively

Japanese stocks gain from two-week low as service sector expands impressively

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon