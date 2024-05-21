Elcid Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 650.65% to Rs 23.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 139.40% to Rs 175.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 114.60% to Rs 233.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Elcid Investments reported to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 650.65% to Rs 23.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.23.123.08233.63108.8797.1537.0198.5994.3922.461.14232.47102.7622.230.94231.59101.9915.92-0.37175.7473.41