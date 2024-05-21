ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.99% to Rs 547.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.57% to Rs 391.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 382.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 1991.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1661.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 8.47% to Rs 70.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.99% to Rs 547.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.