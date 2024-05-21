Business Standard
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 37.99% to Rs 547.27 crore
Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 8.47% to Rs 70.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.99% to Rs 547.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.57% to Rs 391.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 382.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 1991.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1661.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales547.27396.59 38 1991.301661.82 20 OPM %27.1229.98 -33.8932.30 - PBDT130.55111.03 18 613.84521.73 18 PBT76.6575.90 1 431.24404.64 7 NP70.9665.42 8 391.98382.16 3
First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

