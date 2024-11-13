Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.66% to Rs 33.38 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 29.75% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.66% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.3817.06 96 OPM %14.7743.55 -PBDT6.648.91 -25 PBT6.448.74 -26 NP4.516.42 -30
