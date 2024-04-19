Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.83% to Rs 485.33 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 61.13% to Rs 303.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.64% to Rs 1599.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1196.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 46.43% to Rs 86.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.83% to Rs 485.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.485.33330.541599.671196.9924.2423.9625.8623.45126.6084.74447.38285.74116.4673.93406.13246.4686.9559.38303.16188.15