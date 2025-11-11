Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 31.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 31.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 1590.97 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 31.06% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 1590.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1335.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1590.971335.43 19 OPM %5.136.17 -PBDT44.8162.33 -28 PBT6.4431.00 -79 NP16.1423.41 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates Red Fort Blast Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVE Stocks to watch today Tata Motors CV Shares Listing Date Gold-Silver Rate Today OTT Release this Week Physicswallah IPO Q2 Results Today Upcoming IPO 2025
