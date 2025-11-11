Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 31.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 1590.97 croreNet profit of Electronics Mart India declined 31.06% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 1590.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1335.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1590.971335.43 19 OPM %5.136.17 -PBDT44.8162.33 -28 PBT6.4431.00 -79 NP16.1423.41 -31
