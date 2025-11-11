Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patback Business reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Patback Business reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Patback Business reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.010 0 OPM %20.790 -PBDT0.23-0.02 LP PBT0.23-0.02 LP NP0.21-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Voting underway in by-elections across seven States for eight Assembly seats

Voting underway in by-elections across seven States for eight Assembly seats

Sula Vineyards hits record low after Q2 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Sula Vineyards hits record low after Q2 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Bajaj Finance tumbles after cutting FY26 AUM guidance; Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY

Bajaj Finance tumbles after cutting FY26 AUM guidance; Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY

C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon