Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voting underway in by-elections across seven States for eight Assembly seats

Voting underway in by-elections across seven States for eight Assembly seats

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Voting is underway on Tuesday (11 November 2025) for by-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across seven States, with polling taking place under tight security arrangements. The constituencies going to the polls are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

Voter turnout across several constituencies was reported to be brisk in the early hours, with polling officials noting smooth conduct so far. The counting of votes will take place on 14 November, alongside the Bihar Assembly election results. Voter turnout figures are expected to be released later in the day as polling progresses across the constituencies.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sula Vineyards hits record low after Q2 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Sula Vineyards hits record low after Q2 PAT slumps 58% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Bajaj Finance tumbles after cutting FY26 AUM guidance; Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY

Bajaj Finance tumbles after cutting FY26 AUM guidance; Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY

C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon