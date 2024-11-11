Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 34.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.55% to Rs 1386.10 croreNet profit of Electronics Mart India declined 34.35% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 1386.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1313.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1386.101313.21 6 OPM %6.067.36 -PBDT63.8475.61 -16 PBT32.5250.12 -35 NP24.5437.38 -34
