Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 1364.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 84.94% to Rs 1137.33 croreNet profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 1364.84% to Rs 107.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 84.94% to Rs 1137.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 614.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1137.33614.97 85 OPM %11.086.14 -PBDT118.7419.72 502 PBT107.087.32 1363 NP107.087.31 1365
