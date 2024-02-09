Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 1364.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 84.94% to Rs 1137.33 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 1364.84% to Rs 107.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 84.94% to Rs 1137.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 614.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1137.33614.9711.086.14118.7419.72107.087.32107.087.31