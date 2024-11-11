Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 34.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 10.38 croreNet profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 34.21% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.388.59 21 OPM %28.2320.72 -PBDT3.482.50 39 PBT3.252.41 35 NP2.551.90 34
