Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 161.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 287.32 crore

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 161.43% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 287.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 260.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.287.32260.084.072.9111.738.075.731.993.661.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News