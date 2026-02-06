Friday, February 06, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 161.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 287.32 crore

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 161.43% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 287.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 260.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales287.32260.08 10 OPM %4.072.91 -PBDT11.738.07 45 PBT5.731.99 188 NP3.661.40 161

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

