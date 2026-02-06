Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 65.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.30% to Rs 106.83 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 65.16% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.30% to Rs 106.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 127.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.106.83127.647.806.098.006.015.313.214.5413.03

