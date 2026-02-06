Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 33.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 36.07 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 33.49% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 36.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.0733.397.2110.122.943.741.952.851.412.12

