Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 22.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 875.47 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton rose 22.54% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 875.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 750.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.875.47750.607.105.2964.1748.1636.5722.4325.5020.81

