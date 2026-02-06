Friday, February 06, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 22.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 22.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 875.47 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton rose 22.54% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 875.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 750.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales875.47750.60 17 OPM %7.105.29 -PBDT64.1748.16 33 PBT36.5722.43 63 NP25.5020.81 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

CESC consolidated net profit rises 7.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 31.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Munoth Communication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Priya reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit declines 94.41% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

