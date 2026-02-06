Prism Johnson consolidated net profit rises 27.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.00% to Rs 1810.04 crore

Net profit of Prism Johnson rose 27.02% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 1810.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1792.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1810.041792.197.722.93102.4387.40-30.76-33.7161.1248.12

